Is this Gympie's most beautiful home?

SIMPLY STUNNING: This piece of paradise at 90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth is up for sale.

SIMPLY STUNNING: This piece of paradise at 90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth is up for sale. Contributed

TENDERS close today for a 28-acre lifestyle property in Chatsworth that, according to those in the industry, could take the title of Gympie's most beautiful home.

Gympie real estate agent Tania Spry says there is no other property in Gympie like the latest one on her books.

SIMPLY STUNNING: This piece of paradise at 90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth is up for sale. Contributed

"This is the most beautiful property I've marketed to date,” Ms Spry said.

"People walk through the front door and you just see their faces. Until you see it, you have no idea how beautiful it is.”

"This is the perfect extension to the Queensland lifestyle.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Occupying almost 28 acres of prime pasture land, the modern Fritz Rd property is positioned to embrace the expansive views of idyllic Chatsworth, five minutes from Gympie City.

Perfectly designed to welcome the northern sun, an abundance of natural light highlights the impressive open floorplan with a flawless combination of indoor and outdoor entertaining.

It's a view and a feeling that the property's photographs don't do justice to, the Gympie Regional Realty agent said.

The kitchen, dining and both lounge areas open up through the large bifold doors, overlooking a spectacular in ground pool, tennis court and stunning landscaped gardens tipped with perfectly placed lighting that turns it into an entertainer's dream.

SIMPLY STUNNING: This piece of paradise at 90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth is up for sale. Contributed

Surround sound throughout the home and two-way fire place off the lounge cement the warm ambience of the home.

The home also features six double bedrooms, a family gym, separate office, large shed, car port and generous sized-dams.

It is these combination of features that have been taking the breath away of interested buyer's as they step inside the home, Ms Spry said.

It has that rare quality of being pristine perfect, but homely and welcoming at the same time, she said.

"It is perfect for anyone who wants to live an amazing family lifestyle.”

FEATURES:

Indoor:

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3

Land Size:11.10ha (27.43 acres) (approx)

Gym

Fireplace

Surround sound

Air-conditioning

Built-in wardrobes

Outdoor: