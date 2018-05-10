Is this Gympie's best tackler?

Aussie Rules: In all my years and travel playing and coaching football in different states of Australia there always seems to be a player who jumps out of the box.

The one who you think could play any time, anywhere, in any league in the country.

If they had all the stars aligned and were in a professional setting they could also make an impact at the highest level, given the opportunity.

At the Gympie Cats, we have a player who fits the criteria in our skipper Lanze Magin.

Magin is unique talent.

His ability to bring others into the game with his creative handball, his ferocious attack on the footy and his brutal and technically sound capability to wrap up an opposition player in a tackle is the best I've ever seen.

His closing speed to bring a man down is a rare trait and it's fantastic to watch.

The Magin name is as big as gets in the surrounding area.

His father Bill is a Sunshine Coast Football legend and is in the hall of fame.

His two siblings, Alik and Rhys, are also star players, having got the opportunity to play at AFL level.

From all reports they have the same freakish ability.

Magin again led the way for us on the weekend, gathering 60 plus possessions, at least 40 of those were remarkably handballs, with some of those covering the distance of a mid range kick of 30 to 35 meters.

Handball innovators and giants of the game, Polly Farmer and Greg Williams, would of been proud.

We delivered a pleasing win against Maryborough last Saturday, with an effort and performance in our forward half that was exciting for the club and our supporters.

Our ability to share the load was fantastic with a number of our key and small forwards kicking a bag.

Hayden Graham 14, Scott Stiefler 9, Troy Cunningham 7, and young gun Jack Cross 7 showed the way to a 275 point victory.

Our forwards are a by-product of the delivery and ball transition from our midfielders - when executed well it gives our forwards an opportunity to play a part.

Saturday was a clear indication of how dominant our midfield was, led by Magin, Jesse Lawrence, Kade Kent and Jack Cross.

The boys in the engine room smashed our key performance indicators, leading the way in clearances, disposals, tackles and efficiency.

Our ability to move the ball fast and clean was a game breaker.

We head into a well-timed bye this weekend. With our injury toll looming large, it gives us the opportunity to freshen up and reset for our next challenge against the Bombers at Harvey Bay next week.

Cats v Bombers at NE Mclean oval, Saturday, May 19 at 3pm.