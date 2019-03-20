Is this Gympie product the strongest on the market?

LOCAL STRENGTH: Stephen Davies demonstrates the strength of the Sumo bed, part of a selection of steel framed beds that are all manufactured by his supplier here in Gympie and sold exclusively through his Beds R Us Gympie store.

WHEN you think of Gympie produce, you may not think of beds, but steel framed beds are the latest product to be produced commercially here.

Available exclusively from Gympie Beds R Us, the manufacturer of these unique, customisable and incredibly strong beds is a closely guarded industry secret and one that owner and manager of Beds R Us, Stephen Davies is unwilling to share.

"He's a Gympie man and he makes them all by hand from steel he buys locally,” was all Mr Davies would say.

And incredibly strong, they are.

"I stacked one with 1.4 tonnes of timber slats just to see how much weight it could hold,” Mr Davies said.

Did it break?

"I ran out of slats before I could find out,” he said.

"I haven't come across beds stronger than these.”

In fact, you can watch him performing this little experiment online in a quick video at www.bedsgympie.com/metal-bed-frames.

The beds, which come in seven different standard designs, all designed by Mr Davies, are made from steel with thick wooden slats on the base, all individually fixed to the base, providing additional strength and preventing cross-warping.

This strength and rigidity means the bed doesn't squeak or fall apart, like some imported, mass-produced steel framed beds on the market.

Sarah Schefe, who also works at Gympie Beds R Us, described the beds as "generational products”.

"People like that they can buy these and hand them on. They (the beds) have got a life after the kids leave home and take them off to uni and bring them back again,” she said.

The seven designs are Diamond, Sumo, Katana, Oxley, Trio, Heart, Horseshoe and TFB and are available in single, king-single, double, queen and king.

They may be strong, but they aren't overly bulky or heavy. Donna Jones

There is also a single trundle bed (still durable, but obviously less strong than the fixed leg models) available.

The TFB model (which stands for Toe Friendly Bed) is an exclusive design that doesn't have a bed-head.

It gets its name because the legs on the base are recessed back from the edge of the bed just enough so that you're less likely to stub a toe in the dark than with conventional designs.

This model has proven popular with DIYers who want to customise their bed head to suit their room or are likely to want to change the look of their bed frequently.

For those keen to get something specific to their tastes, Beds R Us are able to place custom orders, with a turn around time of less than two weeks in most cases.

"We even had an order for one with the person's name in the bed head,” Mr Davies said.

Mr Davies said customers were also choosing to customise the height of the bed or tweak the designs slightly to make it better suit their purposes, however customisation may attract additional costs.

Two of the other bed-head designs available, the Horseshoe and Heart, in the single bed size. Donna Jones

The prices are comparable with some of the better steel beds on the market, but these robust beds will last and will not need replacing for decades to come, making the investment entirely worth it in the long run.

Also, with the manufacture, materials and shipping all being made locally, it keeps the money here and means more benefit for the local economy.

The beds have proven to be very popular with Gympie people and the store is only just keeping up with demand.

For more information on designs and pricing, head to the website at www.bedsgympie.com.