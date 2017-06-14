Is this Gympie league product the next Dylan Napa?

COMPETITION: Maroons forward Dylan Napa during the Queensland State of Origin team training session. Gympie rugby league product Tino Fa'asuamaleaui says he has modelled his game off the hard running forward.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He is touted as one of the best young rugby league talents in the country. He is a devastating ball runner that many high level rugby league pundits have compared to Dylan Napa.

Gympie rugby league product Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is no stranger to the State of Origin stage.

He represented Queensland as 16-year-old last year in front of thousands of screaming fans and, will do the same 2017. Fa'asuamaleaui has been named in the Queensland under-18 team to play New South Wales in Sydney next week.

The game will act as a curtain- raiser to State of Origin II.

While the significance of the occasion is not lost on the hard running forward, he is not overwhelmed.

Speaking with The Gympie Times, the quietly spoken Devils star said it was an honour to wear the Queensland colours again and thanked his family for all the support they had shown him.

"I am proud to wear the maroon every time I put it on; you have to go hard,” Fa'asuamaleaui said.

Going hard comes naturally to the 17-year-old and it is no coincidence his favourite player is the man he has been compared to.

Sydney Roosters forward Dylan Napa is known for bone-crunching tackles and a running game that has changed the way opposition teams defend.

Fa'asuamaleaui has adopted a similar skill-set.

Physically he is beyond his years and Sunshine Coast Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigtsen said earlier this year the forward was tailor-made for the big stage.

"He's big and strong and robust,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"He has great leg speed. He's got plenty to offer.”

A junior league standout, Fa'asuamaleaui has been in National Rugby League programs for years.

Initially with with the Broncos and more recently with the Storm, the second-rower is tipped to make the Australian schoolboys side later this year.

He told The Gympie Times, that while playing for Queensland was a dream come true, making the Australian schoolboys' team is at the front of his mind.

"It would mean everything to play for your country,” he said.

"It has been a goal of mine to make the Australian schoolboy side for a while.”

The Australian side will be announced after the National Schoolboy Rugby League Titles in St Mary's next month.

However, before then all of his energy will be poured into state duties.

The Queensland under-18 side, coached by former North Queensland Cowboy Josh Hannay, will go into camp tomorrow.

In the main game, Queensland will look to tie the series up.