Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is this finally solid evidence that proves the existence of Yowies? A footprint, as well as a kill-site were discovered near the Yuggera commune at Deebing Creek.
Is this finally solid evidence that proves the existence of Yowies? A footprint, as well as a kill-site were discovered near the Yuggera commune at Deebing Creek. Contributed
Offbeat

Is this finally proof of the Ipswich yowie?

Navarone Farrell
by
16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THIS finally proof that yowies are living on the outskirts of Ipswich?

The recent discovery of a potential yowie kill-site and a footprint at Deebing Creek, behind the commune and near the dam has reignited the debate as to whether they're really out there.

Paul McLeod, Tivoli-based yowie researcher is granted permission by the Yuggera people to search nearby to the camp for signs of yowies.

Throughout the video Mr McLeod hears grunts and growls, which eventually lead him to the gnawed on skeleton of a large animal; a cow or a horse, he believes.

"The bones have definitely been gnawed on," he says in the video.

A lot of the bones appear to be broken and the video stops on what appears to be the outline of a human-like figure.

What are your thoughts? If you've had a yowie or supernatural experience get in touch with one of our journalists on 3817 1717 or at qt@qt.com.au.

More Stories

cryptozoology deebing creek yowie
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Camel therapy? A unique way of getting over mental hump

    premium_icon Camel therapy? A unique way of getting over mental hump

    Health This kind of therapy has been shown to lower blood pressure, boost moods and improve communication.

    • 16th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
    James Nash U14 girls thrash St Pat's to make it 4 in a row

    premium_icon James Nash U14 girls thrash St Pat's to make it 4 in a row

    News It was a very tough game and there were a few big hits.

    Man injured on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man injured on Fraser Island

    News LifeFlight crew called to Fraser Island

    Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    premium_icon Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    News More than 200 offences in our police region last year.