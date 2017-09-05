29°
News

Is the local govt system working? Many don't think so

by Shelley Strachan

LOCAL councils are at the coal face of politics - highly accessible and answerable to their communities.

It is no coincidence, I believe, that legislative changes to the way councils are run - including handing over more authority to CEOs and mayors at the expense of elected councillors - have coincided with heightened community distrust and dissatisfaction, and very possibly heightened dysfunction and unproductive tensions within councils.

While this issue has been publicly played out in our own region, it is happening in many other regions too.

Expectations are not being met, frustrations are rising.

Ratepayers - not all of them but enough of them - are not satisfied. They smell rats - perhaps where there is no rat to be smelt. They see smoke - perhaps where there is no fire. But the distrust is real.

Why are we paying generous salaries to councillors when it too often now seems they are little more than rubber stamps and, apparently, non-vital cogs in the local government wheel?

While worthwhile institutions and organisations like Little Haven struggle to find the money to carry on their noble and vital work, this community is paying eight people $60+K each (plus a car) to do what?

The question must be asked. Is this the best way to spend public money?

Topics:  editorial comment gympie council gympie regional council local government

Gympie Times
POWER 30: Gympie's Most Influential 30-22

POWER 30: Gympie's Most Influential 30-22

Who made Gympie's 30 most powerful list?

Rainbow's Classic first lady

Ruth Modin has played an intergral part in building the tiny town of Rainbow Beach into a thriving tourist destination.

Power 30: Ruth Modin hooks the number 28 spot

Mary St's main advocate

Tony Goodman is a fierce advocator for shopping locally and a member of the Mary Street Traders group.

Power 30: Tony Goodman want's to bring back the heart of Gympie

If you see a trap in the Mary River, don't touch it

Don't touch the traps.

Zero tolerance for crocodile trap tampering with $15,000 fines

Local Partners