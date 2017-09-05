Is the local govt system working? Many don't think so

LOCAL councils are at the coal face of politics - highly accessible and answerable to their communities.

It is no coincidence, I believe, that legislative changes to the way councils are run - including handing over more authority to CEOs and mayors at the expense of elected councillors - have coincided with heightened community distrust and dissatisfaction, and very possibly heightened dysfunction and unproductive tensions within councils.

While this issue has been publicly played out in our own region, it is happening in many other regions too.

Expectations are not being met, frustrations are rising.

Ratepayers - not all of them but enough of them - are not satisfied. They smell rats - perhaps where there is no rat to be smelt. They see smoke - perhaps where there is no fire. But the distrust is real.

Why are we paying generous salaries to councillors when it too often now seems they are little more than rubber stamps and, apparently, non-vital cogs in the local government wheel?

While worthwhile institutions and organisations like Little Haven struggle to find the money to carry on their noble and vital work, this community is paying eight people $60+K each (plus a car) to do what?

The question must be asked. Is this the best way to spend public money?