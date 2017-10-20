Is possible USC, council sub-lease all about politics?

"OH! WHAT a tangled web we weave.” Written by Sir Walter Scott more than 200 years ago, the quote is generally used as advice on avoiding over-complicating things.

Unfortunately, it seems some prefer to use it as a "How To” manual.

The State Government looks to be Exhibit A here, given the possibility of it seeking a solution through Gympie Regional Council to the two-year thorn in their side (Tony Perrett) over the long-empty TAFE building.

The first and most obvious question is if sub-leasing that building is the plan, why?

If the site can be leased to USC, then why has it taken so long to do so? And why involve a third party?

Even more important, what would the cost to USC be?

Would they pay the same amount sub-leasing through the council as they would directly from the State Government, or would it be more?

Yes, bringing more State money directly into this region is always nice, but what is stopping the State from holding the lease and granting the money to the council?

Overall, if this isn't about political gamesmanship, then one can only assume it is being driven by a love of over-complicated paperwork.

Which is wonderful, because if I had a monkey's paw there's no way I wouldn't wish for more bureaucracy in life, right?