Is Perrett's reaction to Rattler money a worry?

Mayor Mick Curran and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Mr Perrett has refrained from any exuberance over the State Government announcement.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has stopped short of celebrating Gympie Regional Council's successful bid for State Government funding to get the Mary Valley Rattler tourist train back on track, offering his "guarded” support this afternoon.

Mr Perrett welcomed the $4.7 million to help support the railway's restoration and said it was "great news for the Gympie region and supporters of the MVR and especially the many volunteers”.

"As the local member, and therefore one of three directors of the Rattler Holding Company, I have been actively involved in stressing the importance of the railway to the prosperity of this region,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran, pictured with CEO Bernard Smith, could not contain his delight at the Rattler announcement. Greg Miller

"This announcement will finally tick off the commitment by the previous LNP government to get the project rolling.

"The previous LNP Government had already budgeted $2 million for track and line restoration work, with another $600,000 to upgrade rolling stock.

The Gympie MP, Tony Perrett, has offered a guarded response to news of the "conditional” $4.7m funding. Patrick Woods

"I am pleased that my strong advocacy through meetings, questions and letters to the Premier, Deputy Premier and Ministers has been successful.

"The total project is estimated to cost $10.8 million with Gympie ratepayers already making a significant buy-in of the project.

"It is now up to the Railway Rattler Company to meet and exceed income projections for the finalised project.

"However, I am concerned that the announced funds are conditional on confirmation of ownership of the rail infrastructure and auditing to ensure that the project meets the guidelines of the Works for Queensland program.

"To meet the guidelines the project has to be completed by November 30 this year and it cannot be already proposed for funding in the council's 2016-2017 budget.

"For the last two years the State government has found ways to continually defer any announcement of support and let's hope that it does not find an excuse to back out.

"We have waited long enough.

Mayor Mick Curran and councillor James Cochrane and Garry Davison with some good news about the Valley Rattler. Renee Albrecht

"The Labor Government has had a poor history of understanding the potential of the Mary Valley through its natural beauty and industries.

"The MVR is an important asset in the economic prosperity of the region especially as a significant tourist attraction which builds on our historical reputation and is situated within close reach of the tourists from the Sunshine Coast.

"It is time the Government makes a clear and unambiguous and unconditional decision about the MVR,” he said.