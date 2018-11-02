Is longest winning streak in Gympie history about to end?

THE Gympie darts Division 1 grand final next Wednesday will be fierce.

The long-term rivalry between the Empire Flyers and Jockey Nutcrackers is not unlike a State of Origin.

Flyers go in as the underdogs, with the almost unbeatable Nutcrackers looking to extend their incredible winning streak to 10 grand final victories.

Back row: Tyson Hillcoat, John Groves, John Treichel, Terry Williams. Middle row: Alan Treichel, Bevan Douglas. Front row: Mark Skinner, Dan Parr, Kerry Treichel. Contributed

Whether it is a regular season game or a grand final, when these two teams compete it is like a State of Origin.

GDDA president and Nutcrackers player Kerry Treichel said there had been few changes to his team over the years, which was one of the keys to Nutcrackers' success.

"We won our first competition in 2000 and over the past four to five years our team has remained the same,” he said.

Kerry Treichel and John Groves Arthur Gorrie

"Our team are used to each other and know how to play together.

"When we play each other it is always a must win and you have to bring your A-game.”

Nutcrackers have a good balance of senior and juniors in their squad.

"John Groves is the stalwart of our team and Mark Skinner is one of the best players in town but because of work commitments he doesn't get to play each week,” Treichel said.

"Our young players Tyson Hillcoat and John Treichel have been great this season. John has moved back to town and is a good player, counter and scorer who know how to finish a game.

Cricket - A Grade Valleys vs Wests - Tyson Hillcoat Valleys Leeroy Todd

"This is Tyson's first year as captain and he is doing a great job, he is an all round sportsman. He plays cricket and volleyball and a pretty good player as a left hander.”

Despite the tough line-up of Nutcrackers players, Flyers have some secret weapons.

"We rate Troy Ashton as the benchmark. You have to be good to beat to beat him,” Treichel said.

"Dean Chandler is another top player.”

Darts - Runners Up Div 1 Empire Flyers - Trevor Ashton, Danny Shepperson, Wayne Alford, Dean Chandler, Ian Organ. LEEROY TODD

There will be plenty of excitement when the two battle it out next Wednesday.

The Division 2 grand final will be between Railway Riff Raff and Underdogs.

The grand finals will be played at the Jack Stokes clubhouse.

Grand final teams

Nutcrackers

John Treichel

Kerry Treichel

Alan Treichel

John Groves

Mark Skinner

Tyson Hillcoat

Bryn Upshall

Terry Williams

Clyde Benson

Flyers

Dean Chandler

Ian Organ

Troy Ashton

Trevor Ashton

Danny Shepperson

Ian Bowd

Russell Clarke

Wayne Alford