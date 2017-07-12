Is it time to ban junk food at our hospital?

QUEENSLAND'S Chief Health Officer in 2014 called on all Queenslanders to reduce their intake of junk food, cakes, pastries, biscuits, confectionery, sugary drinks and alcohol.

She said dietary factors were the leading risk of disease burden in Australia.

The Health of Queenslanders Report that year found about one quarter of all deaths were directly or indirectly associated with dietary risks.

Three years later and Queensland's state hospital vending machines and cafeterias still offer a smorgasbord of naughty, sugary, unhealthy dietary options. It just doesn't seem right.

Last June, NSW announced it was banning the sale of sugary beverages from all its hospital and healthcare facilities.

Queensland Health has opted to let hospital and health services implement their own policies, and has no plans for a state-wide ban on sugary drinks. Caboolture is the only Queensland hospital to implement the ban (citing it's region's high obesity rate).

In the Gympie region, 27% of adults are obese and another 39% are overweight. We are among the 20 "heaviest” regions in Australia.

Reason enough to lead by example with healthy options at our local hospital.