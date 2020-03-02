Is it time for harsher penalties against drink drivers?

Gympie's worst drink drivers of the past year have been named and shamed again.

IT IS alarming to witness the sheer number of people going through the courts for drink or drug driving.

What’s more alarming is that some of those people walk away not unpunished, but with no conviction recorded against them for their stupid decisions.

Five of the 22 Gympie region drivers busted for high range drink driving offences since the start of last year did not have a conviction recorded against them.

That’s five too many.

It might be time to think about mandatory convictions on the record, at least for high-range offenders (. 15 or higher BAC) and maybe even for mid-range (. 10 or higher BAC) offenders.

Because there’s really no excuse.

Nobody wants to end up with their name in the paper for this reason, but the sad inevitability is that people always have and always will die as a result of drink or drug-affected driving.

If being named and shamed helps people get real about their choices, it’s well worth the awkward and at times uncomfortable task of naming them in the first place.

And if that isn’t enough, maybe the mandatory recording of convictions should be the next harsh step to take.