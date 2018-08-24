Is it alive or dead? Council's consultation is a paradox

Gympie council's community consultation is apparently a paradox, with councillors happy about and the public not so much.

CAN two opposites be true at the same time?

It is a paradox that has confounded scientists for centuries and now it's driving the council up the wall too.

The latest is the appearance of a mysterious barge, Lost-like, in the middle of Tin Can Bay.

As it turns out, it is undertaking tests for the jetty proposed to be built.

Unfortunately, it seems this little detail was not passed on.

The appearance of this not-quite-Mary Celeste isn't the only contentious point though.

Upper Mary St has been a divisive point for the council.

The debate over Upper Mary might well be Exhibit B.

Some councillors say they have spoken to people who think it is too much, others say they have heard nary a peep from the public against it.

Stroll further down the street and you'll hear the exact same debate over Smithfield St.

Consultation was also at the heart of this week's master plan debate.

Yes, the council holds many public meetings about future work and builds their plans from them. Yet community consultation was an abject failure for them in the latest public survey, ranked the council's fifth-worst performer.

What we have, it seems, is a twisted version of Schrodinger's cat - the council's consultation is both simultaneously alive and dead at the same time.

Someone really needs to grab a crowbar, pry open the lid and determine once and for all if a taxidermist needs to be called.