Is this Gympie's first hot air balloon?

Look up in the air! It's..... what is that? Contributed

THERE are certain things Gympites are used to spotting in the skies above the town.

Crows, magpies, assorted parrots, pidgeons and pee-wees are all common-place.

Even the occasional rescue chopper.

But a hot air-balloon?

A hot-air balloon was spotted in the skies above Gympie this morning. Contributed

Not so much.

At around 6.30am several Gympie residents between Queen St, Louisa St and Popes Rd spotted the balloon in between banks of shifting cloud and one witness, who didn't wish to be named, said "When it went behind the cloud, you could still hear the burners as it passed over us on Popes Rd."

A spokeswoman at Gympie Airport confirmed the balloon, which she said is a registrated aircraft, had permission to depart before dawn this morning.

These photos were taken from the corner of Louisa St and Popes Rd, looking towards Chatsworth at 6.30am, Sunday March 18, 2018. Contributed

She said this is the first time a hot-air balloon has taken off from Gympie that she knows of since she started working there in 1993.

The spokeswoman said the balloon was a private aircraft and the flight was to mark a special occassion.

Did you spot the balloon, and did you get pictures too?