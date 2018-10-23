Menu
Is Gympie region ready for the container recycling scheme?

Shelley Strachan
23rd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
THE horrific images of cities of floating rubbish on our oceans, dead marine life and beaches and waterways choked with garbage blight our social and traditional media feeds every day.

Despite the persistent voice of climate change deniers I believe there is a strong and growing appetite to do better by our planet; to recycle and cut down or eliminate plastic; to at least slow the heretofore unfettered poisoning of our environment.

It is timely that next Thursday the Gympie region (and Queensland) will join the container recycling scheme that has existed in South Australia for four decades.

The Containers for Change scheme is an excellent idea - an incentive for even the least motivated to think about what they are doing with their share of Queensland's 3 billion drink and beverage containers.

Eligible bottles and cans will earn a 10 cent refund at designated collection points.

Just where those collection points will be in the Gympie region was not easy to pin down yesterday, but there will be at least two.

Authorities seemed uncertain or unwilling to divulge for fear of early birds arriving with their boot loads of bottles before the scheme kicks in.

Vinnies in John St could be one collection point, the Kilkivan Post Office another, but until November 1, we must cool our heels and wait for confirmation.

Gympie Times

