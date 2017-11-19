Menu
Is Gympie One nation in Labor's pocket? Opinion

Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson.
Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson.
by Ben Ellingsen

A letter to the editor by Ben Ellingsen:

THE local One Nation candidate is giving her preferences to the Labor Party before Tony Perrett.

So (much for) all that talk about standing up for farmers, being against Labor's vegetation management laws, and renewables.

The Gympie One Nation candidate is really saying she supports Safe Schools, Labor's vegetation management laws, she supports more anti- gun laws she supports higher electricity prices, and more union influence.

I've seen enough elections to know that nothing is a sure thing.

So where you put your preferences is really important.　

Gympie MP Tony Perrett, with candidates Tracey McWilliam and Chelle Dobson.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett, with candidates Tracey McWilliam and Chelle Dobson.

It's not as if she is new to the game and didn't know what she was doing because she stood for the Liberty Alliance party in the Senate last year against Pauline Hanson.

I don't know if she has stood for other elections in other parts of Queensland.

Doing what she has done is saying to us that in a choice between Labor and LNP, she would back Labor.

Based on her voting card, we can now be certain that if elected, she intends to support a Labor Government any day.

Ben Ellingsen,

The Dawn

Topics:  election2017 gympie politics labor lnp one nation state election 2017

Gympie Times
