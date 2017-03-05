Is Gympie 35 minutes from the coast, but 25 years?

SHIFTING SANDS: Residents of Rainbow Beach are confused over the shifting electorate border set to split their communities.

MUCH has been said about Rainbow Beach being part of the Noosa electorate in the new draft state electoral boundaries.

Some suspect a "hidden agenda” and The Gympie Times editor questioned the methods used by the "bureaucracy” in compiling the proposed changes.

It having been 30 years since a major redistribution it may be another 30 before the next one, by which time I venture the population of Rainbow will have greater community of interest with Noosa than they will with Kilkivan and beyond.

Electoral Map of Gympie - Current and Proposed. Contributed

A bigger problem is that by then the majority of the population of the Gympie electorate will also have a greater connection to Noosa and beyond than it does to Kilkivan and this is where an agenda comes to play that doesn't suit us in the long term.

If one looks at the LNP submission to the Redistribution Commission it seems they fairly well got their way but in so doing some areas, such as Rainbow Beach, got dislodged into different electorates. That's simply to make up voter numbers.

The seat of Gympie has fallen pretty much in line with what the LNP wanted, to shore up the LNP-ness of the seat.

In effect, having sucked us into having an MP who lived outside the electorate they've now adjusted the electorate to suit that MP, much more than it will suit most of the population in the longer term. We're likely to be stuck with this for a long time.

There's a difference between land area and population location which has seemingly been ignored in this self serving LNP push. But serving the party's what matters most to them.

Meanwhile, as the highway marches north I spend my mornings with some who (like many outside of Gympie) see us as backward. "Only 35 minutes, but still 25 years, away”.

The new distribution, and the highway, will pretty soon see us only 25 minutes but 35 years away.

Comments on the proposed boundaries close later this month.

I encourage those with an opinion to use this opportunity to try to save us from being forever stuck as a southern adjunct to the Wide Bay/Burnett area, where we're largely ignored by bigger fish further north with their own agendas to push.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.