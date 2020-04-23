Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bulldogs training at Sydney Olympic Park. Bulldogs CEO, Todd Greenburg.
Bulldogs training at Sydney Olympic Park. Bulldogs CEO, Todd Greenburg.
News

Is Greenburg a scapegoat?

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
23rd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION: WHEN former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg took the top job four years ago, I was excited to see what direction he would take the game but, geez, it has been a rollercoaster.

I still think we should never have let former CEO David Gallop go but how much promise did Greenburg show after the Dave Smith storm?

The resignation of Todd Greenburg could be a sign of things to come but he has been made a scapegoat.
The resignation of Todd Greenburg could be a sign of things to come but he has been made a scapegoat.

Greenburg resigned early this week after there was criticism about the pay cuts to players and clubs and his salary, and the fallout of the relationship with Channel 9 which is the free-to-air channel that has rights to the NRL.

It could be a sign of things to come but I think he has been made a scapegoat despite his resignation.

MORE SPORT:

- Gympie PT goes big online

- Broncos boss emerges as NRL’s White knight

- NRL zero tolerance: ‘one reckless act will bring down game’

There are things I would disagree with – his handling of the misbehaving players and how he tried to expand the game by getting new fans at the cost of loyal members are a few.

The NRL has copped criticism for the amount of money it has squandered. How does one of the biggest sporting codes in Australia not have any funds put away for something like this?

Seems obvious, but had the outbreak not occurred this could have gone on for years.

Let’s hope the new CEO has a plan on how to get the game on the right foot.

channel 9 coronavirius gympie covid nrl nrl boss todd greenberg nrl ceo
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie council names new deputy mayor

        premium_icon Gympie council names new deputy mayor

        News Councillors begin setting table for next four years

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Got enough toilet paper yet? Why we panic buy

        premium_icon Got enough toilet paper yet? Why we panic buy

        News The near-Gympie area has become the focus for new research into why “stocking up”...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days