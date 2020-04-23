Is Greenberg a scapegoat?

OPINION: WHEN former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg took the top job four years ago, I was excited to see what direction he would take the game but, geez, it has been a rollercoaster.

I still think we should never have let former CEO David Gallop go but how much promise did Greenburg show after the Dave Smith storm?

The resignation of Todd Greenburg could be a sign of things to come but he has been made a scapegoat.

Greenberg resigned early this week after there was criticism about the pay cuts to players and clubs and his salary, and the fallout of the relationship with Channel 9 which is the free-to-air channel that has rights to the NRL.

There are things I would disagree with – his handling of the misbehaving players and how he tried to expand the game by getting new fans at the cost of loyal members are a few.

The NRL has copped criticism for the amount of money it has squandered. How does one of the biggest sporting codes in Australia not have any funds put away for something like this?

Seems obvious, but had the outbreak not occurred this could have gone on for years.

Let’s hope the new CEO has a plan on how to get the game on the right foot.