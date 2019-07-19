Is dogmatic bureaucracy to blame for our high unemployment?

With the most recent jobless figures showing Queensland's unemployment rates have soared to their highest level in more than a year, the time is now to take a close look at local government and the dogmatic bureaucrats who just might be holding back jobs growth - jobs growth that is desperately needed in regions like this.

IT IS timely that Gympie Regional Council is acknowledging what parts of this community have been howling about for years and at least taking some steps towards fixing its troubled bureaucracy and loosening the restrictions around setting up business in this region.

The ongoing problems Widgee Engineering has had is a case in point.

Scott Kovacevic's sneak peek at changes coming in the new Gympie Region Planning Scheme today gives us some reason to hope that dogmatic approach will be relaxed.

I agree that progress, industry and business cannot be allowed to set up and carry on willy nilly, but there is a definite whiff of inflexibility and possibly even bloody mindedness in some of the things that have been going on lately and that needs to stop.

The State Government thinks sinking money into the public service is the answer, but no examination of unemployment would be complete without a forensic review of local government.