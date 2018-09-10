Is Curran a leader or a manager? I'm not inspired.

LETTER TO EDITOR:

THE CEO and his three directors are employed, not elected.

The extensive recruitment process they all undergo seeks candidates that have proven skills, qualifications and experience. They are our council's managers.

The mayor is an elected position, based squarely on trust. That trust is secured from the community on appointment of the mayor via a democratic election; and we base our individual decisions on many factors; some being qualifications, personality, personal knowledge of capability, promises of better outcomes, or just a wild guess on a ballot paper of unknown names.

This procedure is not wrong, but it may not always result in the right person being elected to the role. The mayor is our community's leader.

So what is the right leader?

Leaders have vision and are associated with words such as inspiration and develop long term goals.

Leaders communicate well and provide clear guidance to where resources and effort is to be best directed. A leader motivates staff and creates an environment that the greater community desires. Most of all a leader is a listener, a critical thinker and a solid decision maker.

So what is the trait of a good manager? Managers work within a plan and are associated with words such as stability and strive to achieve short-term results.

Managers seek new ways to deliver a designated outcome by minimising effort. A manager is a controller of resources and maintainer of standards.

Most of all a manager is a process enforcer.

I know our mayor and have previously worked under his supervision; he is a good manager. I believe that a council can function without a leader while in the hands of good managers; but it will rarely prosper.

So I ask, in light of many recent council decisions and a few decision reversals, have we elected a community leader or a fifth council manager. I'm not inspired.

Col Morely,

Pie Creek