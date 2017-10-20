26°
Is council stepping into middle of Perrett vs State TAFE stoush?

Gympie MP Tony Perrett wnats some answers from the State Government over the future of the empty TAFE building.
scott kovacevic
IS GYMPIE Regional Council joining the two-year battle between MP Tony Perrett and the State Government over an empty TAFE building?

It appears the answer could be yes, and certainly something Mr Perrett wants clarified according to two questions on notice submitted to the State Government.

The questions, asked of Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Attorney General Yvette D'Ath, ask whether the State Government has approached the council about the site, and its possible sub-leasing to USC.

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath.
Having fought for USC to use the building, Mr Perrett said it was time for the government to clarify its position.

"It has been more than five weeks since the Deputy Premier sneaked into Gympie for a photo opportunity with the Mayor and gave locals the impression that the Government was receptive to the deal,” Mr Perrett said.

"Unfortunately as there was no one at the meeting who knew what was going on I sent two personal invitations to the Deputy Premier to come back to visit the site and be briefed.

"Within an hour of receiving the first invitation I was told it would be considered shortly only to be advised a day later that it was being flipped to the Minister for Training and Skills, Yvette D'Ath.

"TAFE has said that it wants to work collaboratively with the university and what could be better than having a vibrant and full campus.

Mayor Mick Curran.
"The Deputy Premier said that she 'knew' that Minister D'Ath was 'very open to suggestions about using it for another education facility'.

"Well the university fits the bill and to ensure that this is not shoved into the 'it's not my responsibility basket' or any political skullduggery I last week asked both Ministers questions on notice regarding the site.”

Asked about GRC being involved, a council spokeswoman said it was possible. "Gympie Regional Council, TAFE and USC have had some discussion regarding the future of the site, however council has made no formal decision regarding the matter,” she said.

