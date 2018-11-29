Is Brady the X-factor for Gold this Saturday?

THE X-FACTOR: Gympie Gold opener Steven Brady will be looking to put his stamp on this weekend's one-dayer against Nambour.

THE X-FACTOR: Gympie Gold opener Steven Brady will be looking to put his stamp on this weekend's one-dayer against Nambour. Renee Albrecht

Cricket: Gympie Gold XI opener Steven Brady will lead the charge against Nambour this Saturday for the first one day match of the season.

His captain, Lewis Waugh, said Brady was an aggressive player who enjoyed the one day format.

"He has an attacking style of play and the field placings allow him to dominate because the field is up close,” Waugh said.

"He has been hitting the ball well but Stevo has not made a big score. He is due but needs time in the middle.”

The Gold bowling line-up will be without paceman Brycen Mitchell but will need to fire against an experienced Nambour.

"They have a pretty competitive side and it will be a tough game,” Waugh said.

"We are two teams that like playing attacking cricket. If we can get the first two or three wickets for not many runs, we can do really well.”

"Early wickets are going to be important. We will need to bat for 50 overs, if we can do that we will have a good chance of winning.”

Nambour v Gold, Saturday, at Nambour Showground and Sportsground at 10.30am.