Is all-male Gympie council a rugby league old boys club?

Old football buddies Paul White and Mark McDonald at the recent Mayors Prayer Breakfast.
by Letter to the Editor from Merv Welch

CONGRATULATIONS to all concerned with the Gympie Mayoral Prayer Breakfast.

It was, according to The Gympie Times (Saturday, February 3), "an inspirational morning”.

I am sure that guest speaker, Broncos CEO Paul White, was a worthy choice and that his address was indeed inspirational.

But , unless I missed something, the main report of the morning appeared under the heading Blood brothers in league. It showed a photograph of Mr White and Cr Mcdonald "catching up on their playing days”. Nothing wrong with that, of course, despite Bruce Springsteen's Glory Days.

But it made me wonder if the council is getting the best PR advice.

Some of the all-male Gympie council, Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and CEO Bernard Smith.
The council is an all-male enclave (admittedly by the electoral will of the community) which is widely and negatively perceived as something of a Rugby League Old Boys' club.

Without the slightest disrespect for Mr White, it was probably an excellent opportunity to invite an eminent female to be guest speaker.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

