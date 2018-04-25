Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie.
Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
News

Irony in Bob Fredman's promise to fix Gympie region roads

by Letter to the Editor by Tony Jakeman
25th Apr 2018 12:03 PM

Letter to the Editor

ONE has to see the irony of Bob Fredman's promotional flyers for the upcoming council by-election.

At the top of the list is "roads".

CLICK HERE: Why Bob Fredman should win the Gympie by-election

READ MORE: Fredman questions Rattler costs

This from the man who, as chief engineer on the council, devised and implemented all of the road maintenance plans that see our regional roads in such a mess.

Bad Road Gympie Crown Road
Bad Road Gympie Crown Road Craig Warhurst

Not only that - it was Mr Fredman who designed and implemented the "unmaintained roads” program.

And now he wants to be elected back to the council to "fix the roads”?

Come on Bob, how can you stand to represent the electorate to fix the problems that you were instrumental in causing and expect us to take you seriously?

Tony Jakeman,

Laurel Rd, Gympie

bob fredman gympie council gympie council election gympie politics letters letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sights and sounds that brought us to tears in Gympie today

    Sights and sounds that brought us to tears in Gympie today

    News WHETHER it was the perfect autumn weather, the uncertain times we live in, or something indefinable, Gympie outdid itself today

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:59 AM
    GALLERY: Thousands pay respect at Gympie dawn service

    GALLERY: Thousands pay respect at Gympie dawn service

    News Thousands pay respect in early morning service

    Supporting rural women puts Emily in line for state award

    Supporting rural women puts Emily in line for state award

    News Emily's passion for supporting rural women leads to awards tilt

    39 jobs going in Gympie and surrounds now

    39 jobs going in Gympie and surrounds now

    News Child care, labouring, hair dressing? The opportunities are all here

    Local Partners