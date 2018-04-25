Irony in Bob Fredman's promise to fix Gympie region roads

Letter to the Editor

ONE has to see the irony of Bob Fredman's promotional flyers for the upcoming council by-election.

At the top of the list is "roads".

This from the man who, as chief engineer on the council, devised and implemented all of the road maintenance plans that see our regional roads in such a mess.

Not only that - it was Mr Fredman who designed and implemented the "unmaintained roads” program.

And now he wants to be elected back to the council to "fix the roads”?

Come on Bob, how can you stand to represent the electorate to fix the problems that you were instrumental in causing and expect us to take you seriously?

Tony Jakeman,

Laurel Rd, Gympie