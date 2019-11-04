Irish favourites headed for this week’s Mary River Festival

Festival favourites the Barleyshakes are on the way to this weekend's Mary River Festival.

POPULAR Irish-Australian band the Barleyshakes will add a Celtic flavour to this weekend’s Mary River Festival at Kandanga.

The Queensland Music Award winners described as “brewed in Ireland and distilled in Australia”, the five-piece outfit are well renowned for a combination of “intense energy, beautiful harmony and driving dance rhythms in their live performances”.

Boasting an impressive history even before the band’s formation, two members recorded as soloists on the Lord of the Rings soundtrack, working closely with Howard Shore and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Their 8th album Irishtown was awarded Queensland Album of the month on ABC local radio.

Festival organisers say the Barleyshakes remain generous supporters of the region, having played at rallies during the three and a half year Traveston Crossing Dam campaign, and they’re delighted to see them back for the tenth anniversary celebration.

Gates open for this year’s festival at 11.30am, followed by the first act at 12 noon.

The line-up also features Dave Flower and Carolyn Trengove, Asa Broomhall, Carl Lynch, the Sheepdogs and more.

The Traveston Dam campaign, which commenced with Peter Beattie’s announcement in April of 2006, gathered first national then international support and finally ended with federal environment minister Peter Garrett’s announcement on Remembrance Day 2009 that it would not get federal approval.

As well as a packed musical line-up, the festival features the return of Martin Fingland’s popular Geckoes Wildlife display which includes Travis the Mary River Turtle, who played a starring role during the campaign.

Another highlight of the festival is the early evening lantern parade at 7pm, followed by the laser light show.

Festivities then move to the nearby Kandanga Hall, with Cegany Weaver and Paul Clements.