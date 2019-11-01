Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Nov 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Ipswich police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.

Yamanto and Ipswich police stations have had their Google cover image changed to a graphic mock-up of a scene from the children's cartoon Peppa Pig, and another of two English police officers, photoshopped into ballerina gear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

A single user, known only as 'Church El Chapo' has targeted multiple Queensland police stations, including Inala, Coomera, Moorooka, Crestmead, Browns Plains, and Beenleigh as well.

Moorooka Police Station's Google search now shows a picture of a swastika and Hitler's face on a pig's rear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

While the image of Browns Plains Police Station contains a police car with a homophobic slur in place of 'POLICE'.

10 daily are reporting police told them the issue is out of their hands, as the user tagged the photos at locations that are not monitored by police.

"Queensland Police were unable to provide a formal statement but said they have contacted Google to ask the company to remove the images," their report reads.

"We are attempting to liaise with Google. Further investigations are ongoing," a Queensland Police media spokesman told 10 daily.

More Stories

bizarre cyber attack editors picks peppa pig police qps yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Gympie Hospital staff brilliant dance challenge

        premium_icon WATCH: Gympie Hospital staff brilliant dance challenge

        News GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff could not wait to accept the “Git Up” Challenge recently - the dance inspired by country hip-hop artist Blanco Brown’s...

        Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        premium_icon Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        News Anglers were able to make the best of the conditions last week with the weather.

        Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        premium_icon Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        Property Predicted to be one of the biggest sales in Queensland

        Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        premium_icon Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        News Hugely popular Gympie region holiday park drops hundreds of thousands in price...