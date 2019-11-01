Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

TWO Ipswich police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.

Yamanto and Ipswich police stations have had their Google cover image changed to a graphic mock-up of a scene from the children's cartoon Peppa Pig, and another of two English police officers, photoshopped into ballerina gear.

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

A single user, known only as 'Church El Chapo' has targeted multiple Queensland police stations, including Inala, Coomera, Moorooka, Crestmead, Browns Plains, and Beenleigh as well.

Moorooka Police Station's Google search now shows a picture of a swastika and Hitler's face on a pig's rear.

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

While the image of Browns Plains Police Station contains a police car with a homophobic slur in place of 'POLICE'.

10 daily are reporting police told them the issue is out of their hands, as the user tagged the photos at locations that are not monitored by police.

"Queensland Police were unable to provide a formal statement but said they have contacted Google to ask the company to remove the images," their report reads.

"We are attempting to liaise with Google. Further investigations are ongoing," a Queensland Police media spokesman told 10 daily.