Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

27th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
AN IPSWICH man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.

Queensland Police report the 30-year-old driver was travelling northbound in Goomeri about 1.35pm, Saturday, when his SUV left the road and collided with a tree.

It is reported the man, with whom three children were travelling, died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said one of the passengers, a girl of primary school age, was treated for abdominal and pelvic injuries and was in a serious condition.

She and two preschool-aged girls were airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital.

The two younger passengers were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

