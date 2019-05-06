Ipswich international jockey in winning homecoming

Winning jockey Michael Cahill guides Takeittothelimit back to the enclosure at today's Labour Day race meeting at Bundamba.

TURF CHAT

JAKE Bayliss opened his Ipswich winning account on Saturday on a rain-affected meeting to launch the weekend of racing at Bundamba.

Only four races were run before heavy rain fell resulted in the abandonment of the balance of the card.

Stewards were left with no option after 30mm rain fell in less than 30 minutes leaving small lakes and running water across the course.

This rain couldn't wipe the grin off Ipswich-bred Bayliss' face as he had already collected not only his first win, but a winning double at his home track after a number of tries during last year's Winter Carnival.

The first success of the Group 1 winning Bayliss boys Regan and Jake came aboard Natalie McCall's Epic Rant in the second race of the day.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching welcomes home-grown jockey Jake Bayliss back to Bundamba after recent stints overseas.

Epic Rant started a short-priced favourite for the Sunshine Coast trainer and gave his gleeful rider his first win at Ipswich. This was a fine moment as memories went back to Jake's dad Jamie winning regularly at his home track.

Jamie's wins famously included the Ipswich Cup in 1989 aboard Dixie Kid.

As if that wasn't enough, Jake Bayliss came out on another favourite in the next race and duly saluted aboard Ocean Ruler to make him the jockey of the moment at Ipswich.

Ocean Ruler is trained by another Sunshine Coast visitor in Paul Jenkins.

All Ipswich wishes Jake success throughout the Winter Carnival as he spends time at the Ripley family farm having a break from New Zealand racing where he collected a Group 1 win last year in the Railway Stakes with Volpe Veloce.

Jake's brother Regan continues to ride successfully in Hong Kong after being granted a much sought after contract there earlier in the year.

Right decision

STEWARDS made the only possible decision on Saturday after the heavy rain that fell mid-afternoon. There were puddles across the track and water actually flowing in several areas around the course.

It was not a difficult decision to make to abandon the meeting due to unsafe racing conditions.

After the fourth race and as the rain was falling there was an incident resulting in four riders being dislodged from their mounts.

This freak incident was not related to the state of the track and no jockey nor equine was injured as a result.

Thousands support day

THE Ipswich Labour Day race meeting today again was supported by thousands in perfect weather with terrific racing.

An attendance of near to 4000 throughout the day again proved the popularity of Labour Day races at Ipswich.

The Labour Day Cup concept, supported by the CFMEU Mining and Energy under went a 13th edition, and popularity for the event continues to grow as families of the city have the day marked on the calendar on an annual basis.

The racing was keen on a soft track following the rain on Saturday and popular jockey Michael Cahill bagged a double early in the day.

Cahill won aboard Takeittothelimit for Toowoomba trainer Tony Sears and Fearless Queen for Pat Duff to move clear second on the Jockey's premiership with 20 wins, just six behind Jeff Lloyd.

Next meetings

The next scheduled Ipswich race meeting is a weekend program on Mother's Day, this Sunday. After that, racing is scheduled for the Friday Show Holiday (May 17). Racing is also programmed for the last two Wednesdays in May prior to the Ipswich Cup on June 15.