Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

David Murphy was killed at Springfield Lakes on his 49th birthday in October.

THE family of a slain Ipswich father will have to wait 18 more months before two teenagers accused of his murder face trial.

David Murphy was killed on his 49th birthday after he was allegedly hit in the head with a pistol following a car chase and roadside fight at Springfield Lakes on October 19.

Queensland Police have alleged his daughter's "obsessive" ex-partner Kynan Ignacio Vital, 19, and his friend Ethan Maurice McPherson, 19, murdered Mr Murphy before Mr Vital returned to punch his ex-partner in the head.

Kynan Vital pictured with Julia Murphy, daughter of David Murphy.

Both teenagers are in jail awaiting trial but face a lengthy wait after it was revealed an autopsy report will take up to 12 months to complete and a trial was not likely until mid 2021.

The delay was detailed in a court judgment where Mr Vital challenged the Queensland Supreme Court's decision to refuse him bail last month.

Mr Vital argued the court had overlooked the "extraordinary delay" and had not taken into account his young age, lack of criminal history and "weakness of the Crown case" when assessing his bail application.

The family of Springfield Lakes man David Murphy outside Brisbane Supreme Court.

But the Queensland Court of Appeal upheld the decision to keep Mr Vital behind bars because of the serious charges he was facing and his "erratic and violent" actions towards Ms Murphy after her father was killed.

In the court judgment it was revealed that shortly after Mr Murphy was fatally struck, Mr Vital returned to Julia Murphy's home, allegedly punching her in the head before taking her mobile phone and fleeing.

The Crown will allege that the pair had been in a tumultuous relationship and Ms Murphy had broken up with Mr Vital in the morning. Her father died later that day.

The pair allegedly broke up the morning that Mr Murphy was killed.

That night she went to celebrate her father's birthday and when she returned, Mr Vital was in her bedroom.

Her housemate phoned Ms Murphy's father who arrived with another man to confront Mr Vital, who then fled with Mr McPherson.

Mr Murphy chased the pair in a car before Mr Vital pulled his white ute to the side of the road.

Springfield murder victim David Murphy with his daughter Julia.

It's alleged Mr McPherson then stepped onto the roadside and, following a fight, struck Mr Murphy in the head with a pistol.

Mr Murphy fell to the ground, lost consciousness and was later declared dead at the scene.

The teenagers have each been charged with murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence. - NewsRegional