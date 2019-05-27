Ipswich Cup winners enjoy timely success

TRACK MEMORIES: Jockey Jason Taylor savours his timely win aboard Ditmas in the Falvey's Grand Hotel Class 4 race at Ipswich Racetrack.

TRACK MEMORIES: Jockey Jason Taylor savours his timely win aboard Ditmas in the Falvey's Grand Hotel Class 4 race at Ipswich Racetrack. Rob Williams

TURF CHAT

AS the countdown to 2019 Ipswich Cup Day enters the final few weeks, there were several former Ipswich Cup winners showing up in the winner's list.

Jason Taylor was one, collecting a win on Ditmas for Gold Coast trainer Mel Eggleston last Friday.

Ditmas now has an impressive career record of four wins from five starts, including two at the Bundamba course.

The win aboard Ditmas brought back memories of Taylor's Ipswich Cup win aboard Mowerman in 2003 for the Hawkes stable.

Jockey Jason Taylor. Rob Williams

Coincidentally there were a couple of other former Ipswich Cup winning jockeys to salute last Friday.

These were Michael Cahill aboard $11 shot Bosendi, for Murwillumbah trainer Angela Graham, and Tegan Harrison aboard Takotsubo, for Toowoomba trainer Rex Lipp.

Cahill collected his Ipswich Cup win two years ago aboard Self Sense and in 2014.

Harrison famously became the first female rider to win the Ipswich Cup with a frontrunning display aboard Brave Ali.

The Ipswich Cup is an historic and famous race unlike any other race meeting in Australia.

Gold Coast trainers Bryan and Daniel Guy, who won the Ipswich Cup with long shot Anagold in 2013, were on hand at Ipswich last Friday but unfortunately do not expect to have a runner on Ipswich Cup Day this year.

The pair were fondly recounting memories from the past few decades and made the statement that nothing really comes close in Queensland to the unique day that is Ipswich Cup Day.

A superb and long history of racing, an incredible community spirit and an unequalled party spirit all help to make the Ipswich Cup the event it is.

Great viewing

A SELL-OUT of individual private marquees and strong sales in all other areas, including the Infield Festival, again display the strength and importance of the Ipswich Cup to the city and wider community.

While the Ipswich City Council is under administration and there has been somewhat of a regional lull economically, Cup Day looks to be just as popular as ever.

The bonus for the public general admission this year is the access to the entire Viewing Terrace - perhaps the best spot on course to view the thoroughbred action with tote, bar, and food facilities all readily available.

The Fashions on the Field and After Party with Electric Eighties will be held in the new courtyard space - an impressive area which has been practically completed in time for the Ipswich Cup Day.

Members, owners, and licensees on the day will have access to the Eye Liner Lounge for perhaps the final time as a Member's Lounge as the new Member's facility nears completion. This should be well in time for the 2020 Cup.

With off-course activities sorted, it is down to the equine stocks in a couple of weeks to make up the quality on the day and nominations will be eagerly anticipated.

After the Oaks Day at Doomben this week and Stradbroke Day at Eagle Farm next week, it is on to the social event of the Queensland Racing Carnival - Ipswich Cup Day.

Next meetings

The next programmed Ipswich race meeting is Wednesday. This is prior to the famous and historic Ipswich Cup on June 15.