iPhones and yoga pants: future re-enactments will be dull
HISTORY is a wonderful thing, but have you sat down and realised we're living it? And what will the world remember us for?
While Gympie's medieval fair should be a lot of fun if not 100 per cent accurate (just once I'd like to go to one where everybody has dysentery and the plague), I can't help but wonder if re-enactments will continue to be so in the future.
Think about it: in 600 years time, how will our society be commemorated?
A medieval fair has sword fighting and fancy dress.
What are we leaving behind? Will people dress in yoga pants and pretend they have carpal tunnel from smartphone addiction?
Will 4000 people gather in home-made cars and spend the afternoon cutting each other off, flipping the bird and forgetting that little flashing light which says which way you're turning?
What about if the sole-surving Xbox dies?
Sure, they'll be able to re-enact wars, but ours don't have the Hollywood magic of a sword fight.
No, everyone will gather to enjoy three seconds of watching an old-school drone drop a daisy-cutter on five unsuspecting people. No wonder people like to don armour and duel. It sounds so much more civilised and energetic.