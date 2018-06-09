Menu
Modern day life lacks the romance of a medieval sword fight, archery and fancy dress.
Opinion

iPhones and yoga pants: future re-enactments will be dull

scott kovacevic
9th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
HISTORY is a wonderful thing, but have you sat down and realised we're living it? And what will the world remember us for?

While Gympie's medieval fair should be a lot of fun if not 100 per cent accurate (just once I'd like to go to one where everybody has dysentery and the plague), I can't help but wonder if re-enactments will continue to be so in the future.

Think about it: in 600 years time, how will our society be commemorated?

A medieval fair has sword fighting and fancy dress.

What are we leaving behind? Will people dress in yoga pants and pretend they have carpal tunnel from smartphone addiction?

ACTION: The arts of ancient warfare will be part of the show at a medieval re-enactment day near Tiaro next weekend, along with all the "fun of the fayre."
Will 4000 people gather in home-made cars and spend the afternoon cutting each other off, flipping the bird and forgetting that little flashing light which says which way you're turning?

What about if the sole-surving Xbox dies?

Sure, they'll be able to re-enact wars, but ours don't have the Hollywood magic of a sword fight.

No, everyone will gather to enjoy three seconds of watching an old-school drone drop a daisy-cutter on five unsuspecting people. No wonder people like to don armour and duel. It sounds so much more civilised and energetic.

Gympie Times

    BREAKING: Two hospitalised after L-plater crash near Gympie

    MAP: Open homes around the Gympie region this weekend

    Gympie woman shares her 'abortion' story: letter

    Local Partners