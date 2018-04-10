Invisible barrier for work licence

An unknown, unpaid fine was behind man's work licence fail (image used is a stock photo).

An unknown, unpaid fine was behind man's work licence fail (image used is a stock photo). Simon Young BUN201213TIK3

MOURA driver Scott Anthony Mackay, 43, could not obtain a work licence in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday because of a previous licence disqualification in the past five years.

The disqualification was for an unpaid fine of which he was unaware, he told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Mackay, a Cooloola Cove resident when not working at Moura, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty to driving at Moura with a blood alcohol content of .086 per cent.