An unknown, unpaid fine was behind man's work licence fail (image used is a stock photo).
News

Invisible barrier for work licence

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2018 11:42 AM

MOURA driver Scott Anthony Mackay, 43, could not obtain a work licence in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday because of a previous licence disqualification in the past five years.

The disqualification was for an unpaid fine of which he was unaware, he told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Mackay, a Cooloola Cove resident when not working at Moura, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty to driving at Moura with a blood alcohol content of .086 per cent.

disqualified driver gympie court gympie crime state penalties enforcement registry
Gympie Times

