Investigators reveal latest Peregian fire ‘deliberately lit’

The devastating blaze last week forced about 100 homes to be evacuated for the second time in six weeks. Now, investigators say they’ve ruled out natural causes. Photo: Lachie Millard

AUTHORITIES have ruled out natural causes as the blame for last week's Peregian Beach bushfire and are investigating if it was deliberately lit.

Police and fire investigators have been scouring the fire-ravaged area since last Wednesday to try to determine the cause of the blaze, after dozens of homes were evacuated for the second time in six weeks.

After a painstaking investigation, Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan told 9 News investigators had determined the blaze was deliberately lit.

"There's multiple seeds of fire, so it obviously had some human intervention into it," he said.

"Very very disappointing. I don't think people realise the damage that these fires can cause."

Fire investigators have been scouring the bushland since last week to determine the cause of the blaze. Photo: Lachie Millard

A Queensland Police Service spokesman could not confirm to the Daily if the fires were deliberately lit, but said officers were working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to investigate.

"We're working with QFES to determine if it was deliberate or accidental," the QPS spokesman said.

"It's just early stages of the investigation."

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, October 23 and forced about 100 homes to be evacuated.

Luckily, it was under control by about midday after an impressive effort from firefighting crews and waterbombing helicopters.

The blaze brought back horrific memories for the beachside township of the devastating September bushfire, which was also allegedly deliberately lit.

A 14-year-old boy from Peregian Springs and a 15-year-old Coolum Beach girl have been charged with endangering particular property by fire.