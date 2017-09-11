Investigators rate Plaza asbestos exposure risk

Work stops in the western car park of Sunshine Plaza on Friday in response to the discovery of asbestos.

Stuart studied journalism at the University of Southern Queensland in Toowoomba. He worked briefly at Central Queensland News and Warwick Daily News. He has worked as a reporter at The Chronicle since July 2009.

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland says it has determined the asbestos exposure risk for Sunshine Plaza redevelopment workers involved in last week's discovery.

"Following extensive inquiries, Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has concluded the risk of exposure to asbestos fibres is negligible," a spokesman said.

He said that was due to the asbestos being contained in dumped Super 66 roofing material.

Pieces of the roofing were discovered on Wednesday and then more unearthed on Thursday.

It led to exclusion zones being set up in the western car park redevelopment area.

"Asbestos debris found in the dirt is bonded, which means asbestos fibres are bonded to a cement matrix."

A worker walks past an exclusion zone at Sunshine Plaza on Friday. Patrick Woods

He said Lendlease engaged a third party hygienist to assess and subsequently monitor the site.

"Air monitoring also commenced and a licenced asbestos removalist was employed to decontaminate the site."

The spokesman said that monitoring had not detected airborne asbestos fibres.

He said the material was not being disturbed or broken up.

"Asbestos debris and surrounding dirt is being removed by licenced asbestos removalists using appropriate control methods."

He said Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors as well as occupational hygienists employed by Lendlease were continuing regular site inspections.