The Coast's 5 deadliest roads: 105 deaths in 15 years

THE bill to fix the Sunshine Coast's deadliest blackspots on the Bruce Hwy has grown to almost $2.5 billion since 2009.

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed the Bruce Hwy remains the deadliest road in the Sunshine Coast region with 44 deaths on the highway between 2001 and 2016.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016 Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

The highway's ongoing Cooroy to Curra upgrade began in 2009 and will cost at least $1.4 billion when completed. A further $929.3 million is budgeted for the planned widening of the highway to six lanes between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Coast Mwy that won't be completed until 2020.

The $87.9 million upgrade of the Bruce Hwy and Roys Rd intersection at Landsborough was completed last year - and another upgrade is planned on the highway between Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd costing $7.5 million.

Between 2001 and 2016 five people were killed on the Bruce Hwy around intersections with Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd.

Three people died in crashes on Mons Rd as it approaches the highway.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said more upgrades were planned on the highway between Moreton Bay and Gympie.

"Safety barriers will be installed at various locations along the Bruce Hwy between the Pine River and Gympie," she said.

"The works aim to improve road user safety by helping to fill in the 'missing gaps' in the Bruce Hwy's barrier network and preventing cross-median crashes."

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly a quarter of all Sunshine Coast road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the region's major trade routes - the Bruce Hwy and Sunshine Mwy.

The spokeswoman said major roads like the Bruce Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

The TMR spokeswoman said two new point-to-point systems will be installed every year on Queensland roads over the coming years.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

The cameras are only installed on the Bruce Hwy at Landsborough, Glass House Mountains and Elimbah; and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said point-to-point speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

Bruce Hwy 43 deaths

Sunshine Mwy 24 deaths

Glass House Mountains Rd 15 deaths

Maroochydore-Noosa Rd 14 deaths

Nambour Connection Rd 9 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK