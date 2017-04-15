27°
News

The Coast's 5 deadliest roads: 105 deaths in 15 years

Geoff Egan
| 15th Apr 2017 6:02 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE bill to fix the Sunshine Coast's deadliest blackspots on the Bruce Hwy has grown to almost $2.5 billion since 2009.

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed the Bruce Hwy remains the deadliest road in the Sunshine Coast region with 44 deaths on the highway between 2001 and 2016.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

The highway's ongoing Cooroy to Curra upgrade began in 2009 and will cost at least $1.4 billion when completed. A further $929.3 million is budgeted for the planned widening of the highway to six lanes between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Coast Mwy that won't be completed until 2020.

The $87.9 million upgrade of the Bruce Hwy and Roys Rd intersection at Landsborough was completed last year - and another upgrade is planned on the highway between Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd costing $7.5 million.

Between 2001 and 2016 five people were killed on the Bruce Hwy around intersections with Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd.

Three people died in crashes on Mons Rd as it approaches the highway.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said more upgrades were planned on the highway between Moreton Bay and Gympie.

"Safety barriers will be installed at various locations along the Bruce Hwy between the Pine River and Gympie," she said.

"The works aim to improve road user safety by helping to fill in the 'missing gaps' in the Bruce Hwy's barrier network and preventing cross-median crashes."

READ MORE: FASTEST ROADS ARE SUNSHINE COAST'S DEADLIEST

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly a quarter of all Sunshine Coast road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the region's major trade routes - the Bruce Hwy and Sunshine Mwy.

The spokeswoman said major roads like the Bruce Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

The TMR spokeswoman said two new point-to-point systems will be installed every year on Queensland roads over the coming years.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

The cameras are only installed on the Bruce Hwy at Landsborough, Glass House Mountains and Elimbah; and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said point-to-point speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

  • Bruce Hwy 43 deaths
  • Sunshine Mwy 24 deaths
  • Glass House Mountains Rd 15 deaths
  • Maroochydore-Noosa Rd 14 deaths
  • Nambour Connection Rd 9 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  blackspot funding blackspots bruce highway cooroy to curra bruce highway map road safety speed cameras sunshine coast

What Mal Gear said before we voted him in

What Mal Gear said before we voted him in

We asked Mal Gear three questions before the election. This is what he said

'The faster you go, the harder you hit'

Multiple vehicle fatal crash on the Bruce Highway 3 kilometers south of the Caloundra turnoff. The ute that crossed into oncoming traffic. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

One in three coast fatal crashes occur on high-speed roads

I'm not a commentator but...who is right about foreign aid?

George Christensen Federal Member for Dawson.

Colin Claridge questions the motives of George Christensen

Gympie letter writer says veganism is a cult

Fifth annual Ocean Street World Festival. Multicultural food, dance, music, on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016. Kittea Ukkola, owner of Elixiba herbal bar and vegan restaurant on Ocean St. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Most farm animals are well cared for, and lead contented lives.

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

FANS have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

need 2 be quick with this 1!

26 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 4 $330,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $199,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

want just a really nice place 2 live!!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!