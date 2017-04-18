27°
News

Investigation reveals every Gympie blackspot

Geoff Egan
| 18th Apr 2017 6:02 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NO ONE has died on an upgraded stretch of the Bruce Hwy that was once one of Queensland's deadliest crash zones.

But the highway is still the Gympie region's deadliest road.

An analysis of 15 years of Queensland Government crash data has revealed there have been zero deaths on the Bruce Hwy where upgrades have been completed at Federal.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

Between 2001 and 2012, 16 people were killed on a 9km stretch of the Bruce Hwy through Federal. But since the $450 million upgrade began in 2013, no one has died.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

But the highway remains deadly north of where the upgrades are complete. Between 2013 and 2016 eight people were killed on the highway from Traveston Rd to Chatsworth.

Between 2001 and 2016, eight people died on the Bruce Hwy in the Gympie region - more than on any other road in the region.

The full cost of the Cooroy to Curra highway upgrade will be at least $1.5 billion and the highway will eventually bypass Gympie.

READ MORE: HIGH SPEED ROADS ARE GYMPIE'S DEADLIEST

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the government planned further upgrades to safety barriers south of Gympie.

"Safety barriers will be installed at various locations along the Bruce Hwy between the Pine River and Gympie," she said.

"The works aim to improve road user safety by helping to fill in the 'missing gaps' in the Bruce Hwy's barrier network and preventing cross-median crashes.

"The works are part of several projects, valued at $79.79 million jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government under the Bruce Hwy Safety Package."

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly half of all Gympie road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the Bruce Hwy and Tin Can Bay Rd.

The TMR spokeswoman said the number of point-to-point speed cameras on major roads would increase from two to eight in the next three years. But their location has not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

The cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy at Landsborough, Glass House Mountains and Elimbah; and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

Before the upgrades began in mid-2013 the Bruce Hwy was the deadliest road in the Gympie region. But just one fatal crash occurred on the highway in each of 2015 and 2016.

But in 2014 five people died in separate crashes on the highway - one of the deadliest years since 2001. Only 2009 was a worse year when there were six fatal crashes.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said point-to-point speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

  • Bruce Hwy 47 deaths
  • Tin Can Bay Rd 13 deaths
  • Wide Bay Hwy 9 deaths
  • Burnett Hwy 6 deaths
  • Rainbow Beach Rd 4 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  bruce highway cooroy to curra bruce highway fatal crashes federal gympie road safety

13 reasons why parents need to worry: letter

13 reasons why parents need to worry: letter

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why depicts a graphic suicide; headspace says there's a problem with that

Could 'texting bays' be coming to Qld highways?

Police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in four days

SHATTERED: Community mourns after double fatality

The Brisbane and Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have airlift a boy, man and a woman from a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

HAND BRAKE BANDITS: String of Gympie cars ransacked

A Holden Commodore was damaged with a pole and set alight on Tweed Ln over the weekend. (Photo posted by Sis Sledge to Gympie, Whinge, Vent & Trolls Facebook page.)

Vandals leave damaging calling card in Gympie streets

Local Partners

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

THIS year's Australian Body Art Festival saw huge crowds of locals and visitors to the Sunshine Coast witness and compete in the nation's premier body art...

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

13 reasons why parents need to worry: letter

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why. Supplied by Netflix.

13 Reasons Why depicts a graphic suicide and that's a problem

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

HAS Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force? Is that why he was in hiding for all of The Force Awakens?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

KILKIVAN PROPERTY

Kilkivan 4600

Rural 3 1 2 $430,000

Located approx 10 kilometres from Kilkivan and approx 60k from Gympie, this 176 acre property offers a quiet country lifestyle, good soil and good water. The...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

Location, Location, Location!

8 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR - OWNER WILL CONSIDER OFFERS PRIOR TO AUCTION

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Ignore all previously advertised prices - these owners are motivated and need to sell! Welcome to 16 Eagle Hawk Drive Southside - Exceptionally well presented near...

Sweet Investment

Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $300,000

What this sweet small home offers is a great investment for now with the perfect position for renovation later. This 2 bedroom cottage is only a short stroll to...

Only the Best !! Country Manor..

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 7 $619,000

Stunning Executive Ranch style home built out of split sandstone block and cypress pine, positioned in an elevated position on approx. 10 Acres of gorgeous...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

RELOCATING TO FAMILY !!

201 Jimbour Road, The Palms 4570

4 1 3 $349,000

This well maintained low set brick home on 5 lush acres is family friendly and within 5 minutes to schools, shopping centre, medical facilities and sports grounds.

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 Expressions of...

Here is a magnificent opportunity to purchase this stunning property. Privately positioned on a 49.96ha (123.45 acres) in the very popular area of Long Flat in...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!