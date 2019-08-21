Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a teen driver in Tweed Heads.
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a teen driver in Tweed Heads. Scott Powick
News

Investigation ongoing into death of teen delivery driver

Aisling Brennan
Michael Doyle
by and
21st Aug 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner following the death of an 18-year-old man in Tweed Heads overnight.

The teenager was working for Domino's Pizza, delivering food at the time of the incident.

"He has collided with a stationary vehicle on Ducat St that has caused him to eject from the moped into oncoming traffic in the north direction," detective Insp Cullen said.

"As a result, he has sustained injuries that were incompatible with life and sadly he has passed away at the scene.
"The injuries were severe and it's my understanding that he passed away immediately."

"Police are preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the collision.

"The exact circumstances are still under investigation there."

Detective Insp Cullen said it was an important reminder for drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.

"It brings home the sad message that when you're in charge of a motor vehicle, whether it's a car or a cycle, you must pay attention to the conditions of the road," he said.

"A split second distraction can cause catastrophic consequences."

In a statement released by the fast food chain last night, a Domino's spokesperson said the company would be providing support to the family and the work colleagues of the teenager. 

More Stories

fatal accident tweed byron police tweed crash tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    premium_icon J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    News A director of J.M. Kelly has been grilled in court over why the struggling building company made loans totalling more than $2 million to firms with no assets in the...

    BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    News Paramedics on scene of Tin Can Bay Rd crash

    25 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

    25 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

    News Gympie's biggest party of the year is just around the corner.

    Search party back out combing vast bushland for missing teen

    Search party back out combing vast bushland for missing teen

    News SES and police hunt for clues to whereabouts of Michael Ryan