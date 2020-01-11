Menu
Police have launched an investigation into Mt Isa man Aaron Nelson’s death.
Investigation launched into mysterious death

by Patrick Billings
11th Jan 2020 10:46 AM
A POTENTIAL murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man at Mount Isa.

Aaron Nelson died at a gathering on Stanley Street on January 6.

Initial investigations suggested the 35-year-old death was non-suspicious.

However, new information has come to light revealing suspicious circumstances leading up to his death.

Police said Mr Nelson attended the gathering just before midnight.

He then laid down to rest but later died.

Police have set up an Investigation Centre at Mount Isa Police Station as they piece together the events that led to his death.

Anyone who has information or has interacted with Aaron since around December 23 last year, is urged to contact investigators.

