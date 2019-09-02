Menu
A concrete truck was spotted dumping cement into the ocean at Teewah Beach this week.
News

Investigation launched into concrete dumping

Bill Hoffman
2nd Sep 2019 1:11 PM
EARTHMOVING equipment has been used to remove the dumped material from the intertidal zone on Teewah Beach, under Department of Environment and Science supervision.

Concrete company Cordwells, whose cement truck had dumped 1.5 to two metres of concrete into the surf last Tuesday to stop it toppling over after becoming bogged, returned to the beach on Thursday to undertake the clean-up

A department spokesperson said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers returned to the location last Friday to confirm all the material had been satisfactorily removed.

"Departmental officers are investigating the incident and have arranged interviews with those involved as part of this process," the spokesperson said.

The truck was part of a convoy of Cordwell trucks which had been due to start carrying concrete up the beach from 8am Tuesday to a construction job at Teewah village.

However, the trucks had not arrived at the beach until 10am leaving the last to chase an incoming tide.

When it became bogged a decision was made to dump some of its load amounting to around four tonne of its 27 tonne capacity to release the springs.

Then with the assistance of the Teewah Rural Fire Brigade truck and a private vehicle it was eventually snatched free.

