Investigation launched into Carlson Rd tree clearing

INVESTIGATION: Vegetation cleared near Carlson Rd is under investigation.
INVESTIGATION: Vegetation cleared near Carlson Rd is under investigation. Tom Daunt
THE Queensland Government's Department of Natural Resources and Mines, and Gympie Regional Council have launched an investigation into the possible illegal clearing of vegetation on land near Carlson Rd, off the Old Bruce Highway at Coles Creek.

Estimates for the total amount of land cleared is about a hectare.

A council spokeswoman said there was no application by the landowner to start clearing.

"Gympie Regional Council were notified by a complaint regarding the clearing performed on both rural and roadside land,” the spokeswoman said.

"Clearing on the privately-owned rural land at this stage does not require council permits or notification.

"(However), clearing of council-owned land (road reserve) requires approval as the landowner.

"Council is not aware of any request of application having been received for the clearing of the roadside land and have contacted the landowner responsible.

"Council is investigating the issue and will respond to the complainant once the investigation is complete.

"Any clearing on a road side requires the approval of council as the owner and manager of public land while the clearing of roadsides on main roads requires approval from the state. Requests for permission must be made in writing to council or the Department of Natural Resources and Mines for state owned land,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines confirmed the state was looking into the clearing.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Mines is aware of recent clearing occurring along Carlson Rd and is currently investigating the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Topics:  bruce highway upgrade council divisions environemental impact gympie regional council. tree clearing

