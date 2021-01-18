Menu
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain in November last year.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain in November last year.
News

Investigation finds rider at fault in fatal motorhome crash

Stuart Cumming
18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
The partner of a Coast motorcyclist killed in a crash says she is lost for words after learning the results of an investigation into his death.

Cooroy man Glen Patten died at the scene of a crash with a campervan on November 7 last year.

Emergency services were called to the Black Mountain Rd scene about 1.40pm.

'He loved everybody': Partner's heartfelt tribute to rider

Five motorbike fatalities on Coast roads since June

Nambour Forensic Crash Unit officer Sergeant Peter Cowan said police had determined the rider, Mr Patten, was at fault.

"It was put down to excessive speed from the motorbike," Sgt Cowan said.

"In the situation, the excess rear braking has caused him to lose control.

"Coming into the bend he has braked too hard, causing the rear to skid out.

"The rider separated with the bike and the rider impacted the motorhome."

He said police would recommend to the coroner no charges be laid against the driver of the motorhome.

Glen Patten, 53, was a respected member of the motorcycling community. He died in a crash with a campervan at Black Mountain when on his way home to Cooroy.
Glen Patten, 53, was a respected member of the motorcycling community. He died in a crash with a campervan at Black Mountain when on his way home to Cooroy.

Mr Patten's death had a profound affect on the motorcycling community in which he was widely respected.

His partner Katrina Marvill said she had heard police were not attributing blame to the driver of the campervan.

"I'm lost for words all around," Ms Marvill said.

Beyond that, she said she would wait to hear the coroner's response to the investigation findings.

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM