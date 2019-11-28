Inventive Mary Valley businesses vie for national awards

Gympie Kenilworth Dairies Donna Dodson with the famous and irresistible rich chocolate mousse which is now up for a national award.

FOUR Queensland dairy producers - three of them from the Mary Valley - have received the highest industry accolades, being named as finalists in the Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

Parmalat Australia, Maleny Cheese, Maleny Dairies and Kenilworth Dairies have all made the list for their stand out yoghurt, cheese and milk.

Kenilworth Dairies are nominated for their chocolate mousse, Maleny Dairies for their Farmers Choice Gurnsey Non Homogenised Full Cream Milk and Maleny Cheese for their Maleny Gourmet Yoghurt Apple & Cinnamon.

Gympie Kenilworth Dairies owner John Cochrane with another popular product.

Recognised as the most prestigious dairy awards in the country, the Australian Grand Dairy Awards celebrate and promote the world class quality and excellence of Australia’s top cheeses, ice creams, milks, butter, gelato and more.

One of this year’s finalists, Sara Bucher, owner of Maleny Cheese, was delighted to hear the announcement.

“This is a wonderful occasion where producers can come together to celebrate, we are excited and proud of this admirable accolade, being part of this competition is a privilege. These awards showcase the best of the best in Australia and is definitely uplifting being recognised as a finalist in this prestigious competition.

Kenilworth Dairies is going from strength to strength.

“The Australian Grand Dairy Awards recognise the hard work, dedication and care our farmers and producers place in developing Australia’s fantastic dairy produce. Congratulations to all producers on their achievement,” said Alexandra Kury, Australian Grand Dairy Awards Convener, Dairy Australia.

Aussies are encouraged to show their support of this year’s finalist products by voting online for the People’s Choice Award at www.dairy.com.au/peopleschoiceaward, where they will also go into the draw to win a dinner for two at one of Australia’s top fine-dining restaurants.

The 57 finalists now await the Champion announcement on Thursday, February 6, 2020, where the top product in each category will be revealed and the overall dairy and cheese Grand Champions will be crowned.