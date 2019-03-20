Intrust Super Cup grand final on the move

Cory Paix in action for Redcliffe at Dolphins Stadium. Picture: Chris Higgins

THE Intrust Super Cup grand final will be moved to Redcliffe's Dolphin Oval this year.

The Queensland Rugby League today announced a three-year deal with Redcliffe to host the premiership decider, beginning with this season's September 29 showdown.

It will be the first time in six years the ISC's biggest game of the season will be played away from the spiritual home of rugby league - Suncorp Stadium.

It also comes after The Courier-Mail revealed plans last year by the QRL to move the game to a revamped Dolphins Oval.

The Redcliffe Dolphins celebrate their grand final victory in 2018. Picture: Peter Wallis

The $15 million refurbishment will seat around 8000 spectators and is hoped to be a sellout for this year's grand final clash.

QRL chief operating officer Rohan Sawyer said the stadium's modern facilities, combined with the "community feel" of the Moreton Bay Region, made it the ideal place to host the year's biggest game.

"Dolphin Stadium is a boutique rugby league ground with a world-class playing surface and facilities," Sawyer said.

"We believe it is perfectly suited to hosting the Intrust Super Cup and Hastings Deering Colts premiership deciders.

"The most appealing aspect for us is the prospect of our participants and fans soaking up the atmosphere from inside a purpose-built rugby league stadium with the full-house sign up.

"Such a scenario will only enhance our television product as well. Our team is really looking forward to working with Redcliffe and the local community to put on a great day for everyone involved in our statewide competitions."

This year's grand final will be the fourth time Redcliffe has hosted the big day while Ipswich (2013) and the Sunshine Coast (2009) have also hosted Cup finals as well.

The Dolphins Stadium stand in the process of being built. Picture: Chris Higgins



Sawyer confirmed the QRL had committed to a three-year term to play the grand final at Dolphin Stadium.

"We undertook an extensive expression of interest process and our clubs were all strongly in favour of the move," he said.

"We're extremely grateful to the support we have received from Suncorp Stadium over many years. It's been an honour for the players on grand final day to play at the best rugby league venue in Australia and special thanks must go to Alan Graham and his team for this opportunity.

"It will always be the spiritual home of rugby league in Queensland, but for now the time is right to take our showpiece game to a venue that will offer a unique experience for participants and fans."