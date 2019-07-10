Intruders wreak havoc at Gympie aquatic centre

Gympie's pool was struck by vandals overnight.

Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S aquatic centre has been targeted by vandals overnight, who appear have broken in for the sole purpose of wreaking destruction.

Police said the pool was broken into between 8pm last night and 5.30am this morning.

The vandals then stripped a clock off the wall, pulled down light fixtures, threw signs around and tipped rubbish bins over.

A rock was also thrown through glass panelling.

Police said nothing was reported stolen.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said they were still assessing the damage.