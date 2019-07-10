Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's pool was struck by vandals overnight.
Gympie's pool was struck by vandals overnight. Renee Albrecht
Crime

Intruders wreak havoc at Gympie aquatic centre

scott kovacevic
by
10th Jul 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE'S aquatic centre has been targeted by vandals overnight, who appear have broken in for the sole purpose of wreaking destruction.

Police said the pool was broken into between 8pm last night and 5.30am this morning.

The vandals then stripped a clock off the wall, pulled down light fixtures, threw signs around and tipped rubbish bins over.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

A rock was also thrown through glass panelling.

Police said nothing was reported stolen.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said they were still assessing the damage.

aquatic centre aquatic recreation centre crime gympie council gympie crime gympie regional council vandal
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    News A man was shot and hit by a car after leading police on a high-speed chase from Wide Bay, Gympie region and the Sunshine Coast.

    • 10th Jul 2019 2:20 PM
    Accused arsonist, fraudster faces court after car fire

    premium_icon Accused arsonist, fraudster faces court after car fire

    Crime Felicity-Maye Tasker, 20, faced court on two charges

    IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

    Crime GALLERY: Moment alleged car thief was taken down

    100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    premium_icon 100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    News Among the party goers was ABC celebrity Lisa Millar