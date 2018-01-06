Introducing Isabella, Gympie's 'tangerine girl'

ENTREPRENEUR: Gympie's Isabella Sanguineti and her mother, Hannah, put a post on Facebook advertising tangerines for sale to raise funds so Isabella could buy a ticket to Aussie World. Isabella sold out one minute after opening her stall.

ENTREPRENEUR: Gympie's Isabella Sanguineti and her mother, Hannah, put a post on Facebook advertising tangerines for sale to raise funds so Isabella could buy a ticket to Aussie World. Isabella sold out one minute after opening her stall. Rowan Schindler

ISABELLA Sanguineti is one young Gympie local with a bright future, dubbed "The Tangerine Girl”, the six-year-old has hustled her way to Aussie World by selling the delectable citrus fruit grown in her backyard.

The young family of four from Curra have a list of things to achieve in 2018, and a visit to Aussie World was on it.

On Friday, just five days into the new year, Isabella heard an advertisement for discounted Aussie World Ride The Night tickets on the radio and told her parents she wanted to go.

The one night only discounted price of $20 was Saturday night, she had one day to come up with the cash.

After a quick check, Isabella had $4 of pocket money in her wallet.

Her dad, Christian, offered her $10 to clean his car, but it left her $6 short.

And that is when she hatched her plan.

Isabella's mum, Hannah Sanguineti, said her daughter first thought of making bracelets but realised it would take too long.

Isabella then noticed the tangerine tree in the backyard of her family's Curra home.

"I found tangerines, so I thought of selling them instead of bracelets,” Isabella said.

Mrs Sanguineti said her daughter ran and grabbed buckets and began picking.

She ended up with 60 tangerines.

"She picked them herself,” Mrs Sanguineti said.

The family put a simple post on social media with the announcement Isabella would sell her fruit at Nelson Reserve at 10am on Saturday morning.

Ten tangerines for just $1.

The post grabbed 241 likes in less than 24 hours.

"Our neighbour bought 10 straight away,” Mrs Sanguineti said.

"She paid $2 too,” Isabella said.

At 10am Isabella set up shop, her tangerines packaged in brown paper bags with "Isabella's tangerines” hand drawn on them.

"I thought the whole town would get some,” Isabella said of her stock of fruit.

By 10.01am, Isabella had sold out. The first person on site, known as "Stacey”, bought every tangerine.

"She said she is going to give them to her grandmother to make jam,” Isabella said.

The Gympie Times was on-site at 10.15am, fashionably late, too late to buy any tangerines.

At 10.15am, Isabella and her mother posted a thank you for the outpouring of support on social media.

It had 276 likes by midday.

"We had people messaging us saying they would send us money to buy a ticket but we refused everyone, there was no way we would take money for nothing but it shows how wonderful people are,” Mrs Sanguineti said.

Isabella's dad said the whole experience has shown the communities spirit, as well as a great lesson for the young family.

"It has been a really great family learning process,” Mr Sanguineti said.

Isabella herself said she does not want a future in business.

"I want to be a teacher,” she said.

"I want to give everyone smiley stickers when they do good.”

The Sanguineti family bucket list for 2018, which included a visit to Aussie World. Contributed

The Sanguineti family bucket list includes:

- Trip to Peru.

- Eight camping trips.

- Mummy gets a job.

- Visit Australia Zoo.

- Visit Aussie World.

- Go to a concert.

- Go Fishing.

- Start a vegetable garden.