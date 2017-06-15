Intriguing anecdotes from around the region

There are perils with letting some older drivers on the road, according to one Mullock Heap spy.

AGE-OLD deficiency...

GYMPIE woman sent this in as a reminder of the fallout of letting some older drivers on the roads. It was a letter from Doug Money in Oak Park:

It's about time the authorities did something about older drivers on our roads.

For far too long older drivers have caused havoc as they hog the left lane, stick to the speed limits (even the road work limits) and stop at stop signs, causing great inconvenience and often preventing others from doing whatever they like.

Another major concern is that by avoiding fines and demerit points, they are not doing their bit for the revenue of our state, and are therefore placing a further burden on younger drivers.

Until older drivers can prove that they are proficient at weaving in and out of traffic, driving while texting, tailgating, using drugs or doing burnouts, they must be banned from holding a licence.

NOT paying attention...

MULLOCK Heap dobber who'd been keeping an eye on the the weekly TV show that keeps celebrities on their toes was caught napping a week or three back when she missed the episode that made reference - again - to the greatest weekend in the country.

An avid watcher of Have You Been Paying Attention, our dobber noted that on two recent weeks running, panellist Sam Pang put our Gympie Muster in the national spotlight by, firstly, asking what the Muster is and, second, taking a humorous swipe at our celebrated event.

Sadly, three weeks ago, a few family commitments meant our HYBPA fan missed Sam giving the Muster the royal tick of approval when, after the panellists were shown footage of the Queen getting out of her Bentley and asked what event she was attending, Sam asked, "Would that be the Gympie Muster?”

In fact, HM was heading into the annual royal Cheslea Flower Show in London, but we're more than happy to take that one!

STRIKING similarity...

EAGLE-EYED Mullock Heap spy noted a striking similarity in the Mayor's column this week.

Apparently, the idea, and we quote, "We know that all successful cities and regions must pro-actively promote their people, location, history, quality of place, lifestyle, culture and diversity. We also know they must articulate a compelling vision for the future” is shared by the good residents of Mississauga, as it appears word for word on the Canadian city's website.

Whatever the source, it's a good philosophy. Great minds think alike.