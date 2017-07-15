Intimidating legal tactic would 'gag' our community

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT CONCERNED me when I read Cr Dan Stewart's Facebook article supporting the council's proposed policy for the provision of legal assistance to councillors and staff.

READ MORE: Controversial legal policy left for further debate

READ MORE: Hartwig echoes Perrett's warning on controversial policy

I felt it deserved a response.

Dan, you were elected by the community to represent us and the position you appear to have taken and the argument you make in your post is a one eyed view and another gradual step towards controlling free speech by introducing a policy that could intimidate the general public into refraining from commenting on the actions of the public service.

Vladimir Lenin said "Trust is good, but control is better".

The community should be appalled at your actions in speaking for this proposal.

The community and council staff members have far more to fear and need legal assistance to protect themselves from the council's executive and administrative arm.

The previous and current mayors and councillors, with the exception of one or two, have supported or remained silent about the removal of loyal, long serving local staff under a cloak of secrecy.

Several have been forced to defend themselves against the authoritarian manner in which they were treated at great expense and stress to themselves and their families.

These people by the way, paid to defend themselves and were all cleared or won their cases against council costing ratepayers undisclosed amounts of money.

You should be fighting to protect staff instead of supporting powers that have the potential to gag the community from speaking out against those who can use the powers they already have under the Local Government Act and Regulations to their advantage and allows them to hide any issue that they consider might reflect badly on them by making decisions in secret, by unfair treatment of those who speak out against their actions and by unfair staff dismissals.

Remove the eye patch Dan and work for all of the community and not just the rights of one section.

The community does not have any such right to legal assistance from council against councillors and/or council staff members who abuse the rights of the community or do you think legal action is only the preserve of those in the public sector against the community?

The council legal assistance proposal is a one way street and is being peddled by those in council who wish to gag the community using an intimidating legal tactic.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain

(Abridged)