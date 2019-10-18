Interview cut short after on-air breakdown

PAULINE Hanson has been forced to cut short an interview with Alan Jones after breaking down in tears about the plight of Australia's dairy farmers.

The One Nation leader was speaking to the 2GB radio host about the establishment of a Senate inquiry to investigate the price paid to dairy farmers for their milk.

Senator Hanson pushed for the inquiry, which could force the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to regulate milk prices, with the support of Labor and Senate crossbenchers.

She told Jones this morning the Liberals and Nationals tried to block the "much-needed" inquiry.

Senator Pauline Hanson could not go on with the emotional interview.

"They voted against it. So did Cory Bernardi," she said.

"The things I've been able to uncover, it needs an inquiry. I'm not happy and this is going to be driven. I will be go to the inquiry around the country and I will be asking these questions. "I probably will start asking some questions next week in Estimates. The people of Australia have a right to know, the dairy farmers have a right to know."

Senator Hanson said she had also successfully put forward a private member's bill establishing a mandatory code of conduct between dairy processors and farmers to protect them from predatory behaviour.

"That means that these contracts being signed now are going to be fair and just so the processors can't destroy them," she said. "The Prime Minister did speed up this process to get it drawn up, it will be implemented in early December."

She said the Nationals had "failed the people of Australia in rural and regional areas". "Where's (Nationals leader Michael) McCormack in all this?" she said. "I'm passionate about the farming sector. I want to put out a call to these farmers - please don't give up hope. Give me an opportunity to keep fighting. I don't want these farmers to give up."

Senator Hanson couldn't go on with the interview.

Senator Hanson was talking to Alan Jones, who himself broke down in tears over the plight of Aussie farmers this week. Picture: Sky News

"This is dreadful. Pauline's in tears for two reasons," Jones said. "One she's upset, but two she's exhausted. Here we had this business yesterday of the Prime Minister saying that people are out there panicking. I suppose that's me."

Jones, who broke down in tears about the drought crisis on Sky News earlier this week, told Pauline to "go get a feed and a sleep".

"You've said enough, we love you," he said. "You go and have a rest. She's worn out, as are the farmers."

