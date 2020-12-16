Menu
Intersection on ‘atrocious’ transport road will be monitored

Frances Klein
16th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
THE Department of Main Roads will continue to monitor the Maryborough Cooloola Rd intersection, after queries about the state of the road arose when a logging truck rolled on the busy transport road this week.

The Department said road safety was their number one priority and that the road had been upgraded last year and monitored since.

“We are aware of a crash that occurred at the Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road intersection on 14 December, 2020,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesman said this morning.

Wallu logging truck rollover
MORE NEWS: Psychopathic Gympie online predator released from jail

“In April 2019, we completed widening works at the Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road intersection and also installed a dedicated, right-turn lane on Tin Can Bay Road.

“More recently we have completed safety and speed reviews which have not identified the need for any immediate works at the intersection,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to monitor the intersection.”

Truck rollover on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd on Monday.
A resident raised concerns for truck drivers yesterday saying the road was inadequate to accommodate the 250 trucks that pass each other daily.

GYMPIE NEWS: 5 big Gympie projects waiting for the final tick

He said the road desperately needed widening and resurfacing in some places and said it was a testament to truck drivers that there had not been more serious accidents.

Nobody was hurt yesterday when a logging truck tolled at the intersection.

Gympie Times

