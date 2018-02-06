Intersection mirror near Lady Mary Tce is 'totally useless'

BLACK SPOT: Artists impression of the upgraded intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St.

BLACK SPOT: Artists impression of the upgraded intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St. Gympie Regional Council

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I AGREE with Sally Henderson's comment in The Gympie Times, page 8 (February 2, 2018).

READ HERE: Major overhaul for Gympie intersection

Gympie Regional Council, why are they spending the dollars on a roundabout/ intersection on Station Road/ Cogan Street?

Lady Mary Terrace, Chapple Street, Mellor Street is the worst area I have come across.

A new comer to Gympie, coming under the railway bridge to turn right into Chapple Street, was close to a head-on. He turned into the out-going lane from Chapple St.

Appears to be plenty of accidents in that area.

The mirror is totally useless.

(The council) should have priorities - fix the danger areas first, or consult with constituents.

That may help them to prioritise.

Annie Morrisson,

Gympie

Keep reading for more Letters to the Editor

Response to swim campaign

THE welfare and safety of Queensland children at school, home and play is important to all of us.

The opportunity for Queensland children to have a well-rounded education and the opportunity to realise their full potential is a priority for my Government as it is for parents and guardians across the State.

Swimming is a life skill every child should have and every parent and guardian should insist upon.

The Government encourages every parent in Queensland to ensure their child learns to swim and for parents to ensure their child is supervised.

We know, because experts tell us, it is important children learn to swim before they go to school.

In 2016-17, 19 children drowned in Queensland - 14 of them were aged under five years. Seven children drowned in swimming pools, five in bath tubs, three in lakes and dams, two in objects containing water and one each at the beach and one in a river or creek.

The Department of Education has advised that 96% of more than 1000 state schools across the State have reported they offer a Learn to Swim program to their students.

We will work with stakeholders on swimming safety and we will look at the barriers to the remaining 4% or 38 schools to offering the program and improved Learn to Swim program delivery.

We will develop options for a voucher program, similar to the Government's Get Started program, to assist children aged under five years in low-income families to undertake learn to swim courses. Under Get Started, more than $1 million in vouchers have been provided for swimming.

Annastacia Palaszczuk,

Premier of Queensland